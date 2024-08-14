Storm Chasers Drop Series Opener 9-2 After Late Louisville Rally

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped the series opener against the Louisville Bats 9-2 on Tuesday at Werner Park, allowing nine runs in the last three innings of the game.

The Chasers wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first inning as John Rave led off the frame with a solo shot, his 17th homer of the season and fourth leadoff homer, for a 1-0 lead.

Omaha added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 2-0 advantage as Nick Loftin struck a single with one out in the frame, then scored two-at bats later on a single from Nate Eaton, what wound up being Omaha's final hit of the game.

Storm Chasers starting pitcher Noah Cameron dealt 6.2 innings for his third straight quality start with the Chasers, as he struck out six batters and walked just one. In his first three Triple-A starts, Cameron has allowed just 3 runs in 19.1 innings for a 1.40 ERA.

The Bats finally got the board and cut the Omaha lead to 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning as P.J. Higgins hit a solo home run to left field, the only run Cameron allowed in his start.

A**ustin Cox** entered the game with two outs in the frame as he struck out the last batter and stranded Cameron's inherited runner on second base get out of the inning.

Facing just the one hitter, Cox was replaced with major league rehabber Dan Altavilla in the top of the eighth inning and Altavilla started the frame walking his first two batters. With one out, Altavilla walked his third batter of the frame and loaded the bases for Steven Cruz to enter the game.

On a pair of singles, Cruz allowed all three inherited runners to score as Louisville took its first of the night 4-2, with Altavilla responsible for all three runs scored in the frame.

In the top of the ninth inning, Andrew Hoffmann came in for Cruz and also allowed two walks to open the inning. A third walk of the inning with one out loaded the bases and the Bats proceeded to score five more runs of insurance off of three hits, a fielder's choice and groundout for a large 9-2 lead.

Unable to get a hit after the fourth inning, the Chasers were held to two baserunners over the final five innings, as Drew Waters reached on an error in the sixth and was hit by a pitch in the ninth and Omaha could not inch any closer.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Bats at Werner Park Wednesday, August 14 as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch IV will get the start for Omaha.

