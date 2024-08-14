August 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

IOWA CUBS (48-66) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (58-54)

Wednesday, August 14 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 3.18) vs. LHP Joey Cantillo (1-1, 2.79)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers play the first of a six-game series today after being postponed last night...right-hander Caleb Kilian is scheduled to start for Iowa...Kilian is slated to make his eighth outing with Iowa and third start...left-hander Joey Cantillo is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season and eighth with Columbus...Cantillo has gone 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA (9 ER in 13.0 IP) in three starts with Cleveland this year.

WALK-OFF IN OMAHA: The I-Cubs fell 4-3 in Sunday night's contest at Omaha...with the game tied at 3-3 and one out in the 12th inning, Storm Chasers outfielder C.J. Alexander singled up the middle to give Omaha the walk-off victory...Adrian Houser made his first start for Iowa and pitched 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits in a no decision...James Triantos went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the loss.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday night to give him his second straight game with a home run...it marked the first time this season Caissie has homered in back-to-back games with the last coming on July 30-Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it is the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

MILESTONE HOMER: Kevin Alcántara hit his first career home run at the Triple-A level Wednesday night in the eighth inning off Chandler Champlain and his second Triple-A homer Saturday night off Eric Cerantola...in his first five games with Iowa, Alcántara is batting .348 (8-for-23) with two home runs, four RBI and one stolen base.

THE FIRST TWO: James Triantos tallied his first two Triple-A hits Friday night and stole a base...between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa, he has 110 hits and 39 steals and he is one of three minor leaguers with such numbers, along with Nick Morabito (NYM) and Chandler Simpson (TBR).

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are matching up for the third time this series following May 7-12 in Iowa and June 11-16 at Columbus...Iowa has gone 5-7 vs. the Clippers this season and have won the last two meetings.

SCORELESS CALEB: On Aug. 7, starting pitcher Caleb Kilian tossed 5.0 scoreless innings to extend his scoreless streak to 12.0 innings dating back to July 28...during the streak, Kilian has made three outings (two starts) and has allowed three hits, one hit batter and two walks with seven strikeouts over his 12.0 innings.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa suffered a one-run loss on Sunday night at Omaha to drop to 23-17 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (40) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (38).

BALLY GOES DEEP: Cubs No. 4 prospect Moises Ballesteros hit home runs in back-to-back games on Aug. 7-9 at Omaha...marked the second time he has done so with the other coming on July 11-19.

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa Cubs reliever Jack Neely, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on July 30 in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr., earned his second save last night...he made his first appearance of the season on Aug. 3 vs. St. Paul and tossed a scoreless frame and struck out the side...Neely has gone 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA (13 ER in 46.1 IP) with 71 strikeouts and eight saves in 35 outings between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Iowa.

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: In his first win as an I-Cub Friday night, Brandon Birdsell tallied nine strikeouts...the nine strikeouts were the most by an Iowa pitcher since Ben Brown punched out 11 on July 19, 2023.

FOUR NEW FACES: Iowa had four new players join their roster prior to Tuesday night's game in Matt Shaw, James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and Adrian Houser...Shaw, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs organization and 29th in all of baseball (MLB.com) was selected 13th overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and hit .279 (87-for-312) with 14 home runs prior to his promotion from Double-A Tennessee...Triantos, the Cubs No. 4 prospect and No. 51 in all of baseball batted .300 (107-for-357) with 30 extra-base hits and 40 RBI and Alcántara (Cubs No. 6/MLB No. 63) hit .271 (79-for-291) with 22 extra-base hits.

