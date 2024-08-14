Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 14 vs. Syracuse

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (18-21, 64-49) vs. Rochester Red Wings (23-17, 61-52)

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Brandon Sproat (0-1, 11.57) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (6-4, 5.60)

TACO TUESDAYYYY: In the series-opener of their final six-game set against Syracuse in 2024, Rochester slugged their way to an 8-1 win. CF DYLAN CREWS, C DREW MILLAS, and 1B JOEY MENESES each launched two-run shots, and DH BRADY HOUSE joined the fray with a solo shot of his own...four Red Wings relievers were used to hold the Mets to just one earned run on two hits behind a strong 4.2 scoreless innings from starting pitcher RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE ...Rochester looks to extend their winning streak to four games this afternoon, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the bump against Mets RHP Brandon Sproat.

HOMER HAPPY: Rochester homered four times in Tuesday night's game, three of which were two-run shots...this is the fifth time this season that the Red Wings have launched at least four home runs in a game and the first time since 7/30 against Omaha.

HOUSE CALL: DH BRADY HOUSE unleashed his third homer with Rochester last night, a 405-foot shot to left-center that came off the bat at 101.1 MPH...the Georgia native finished the contest 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, an RBI and two runs scored...House has connected on four extra-base hits (2 HR, 2 2B) in four games against Syracuse this season, and has collected 5 hits in 16 at-bats (.313) in those games.

BRICKHOUSE : RHP ZACH BRZYKCY made his first appearance with Rochester since 2022 Tuesday night and struck out two of the three batters he faced en route to his first Triple-A win...he is the 28th pitcher and 54th player overall to appear with the Red Wings this season.

A MILLI: C DREW MILLAS homered for the eighth time with the Red Wings Tuesday, cranking a 3-1 four-seamer 429 feet to right field...the Missouri State product recorded two RBI with a walk in his four plate appearances...his nine home runs this season (1 with WSH) is a new career-high, surpassing his 2023 total in 30-fewer games...

429 feet is tied for the switch-hitting catcher's farthest home run this season (7/11 at WOR).

ICE TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB, in his first game with Rochester since 7/5, collected an RBI for his seventh-straight game with the team dating back to 6/30 against Indianapolis...this is the longest active streak in the International League, and he is the first Red Wing to score a run in seven consecutive games since current Washington Nationals INF Luis Garcia Jr. did so in 2022 (8, 5/5-14).

JOEY BAG O' DONUTS: 1B JOEY MENESES launched the third home run last night for Rochester, a two-run shot that marks his fourth in 23 games at the Triple-A level this year... the 6'3" infielder finished Tuesday night's contest 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.... of Meneses' 52 home runs at the Triple-A level, 14 have come against the Mets (27%).

LIVIN' ON THE (RUTL)EDGE: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE held the Mets off the scoreboard through 4.2 innings in his 21st start of the season Tuesday night and allowed five hits while striking out six and walking four... this marks the 2019 first-round pick's third start without allowing an earned run this season and the first time since 5/5 against Syracuse...

Rutledge threw a career-high 112 pitches last night, breaking his previous high of 102, which came on 7/2 against Buffalo...112 pitches is the second-highest pitch count that any pitcher has thrown in the International League this season.

DILLY, DILLY!: CF DYLAN CREWS mashed his seventh Triple-A home run last night, a 2-0 slider that he deposited 428 feet over the fence in left-center field...the former LSU Tiger finished the game 1-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI, giving him 22 through his first 41 games with the Red Wings...since he joined the Wings on 6/18, Crews leads the team in RBI, triples (3), extra-base hits (20), total bases (83) and runs scored (27)...

Crews has scored a run in seven consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the International League and tied for the second-longest streak by any Red Wing this season.

International League Stories from August 14, 2024

