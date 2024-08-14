Fitts, Bullpen Lead WooSox to 2-1 Win Over IronPigs

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA -- Richard Fitts continued his excellent start to the month of August with five strong innings as the Worcester Red Sox (20-20)/(55-60) won 2-1 over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-18)/(55-57) on Wednesday night at Polar Park in the second game of the their six-game series. It was the WooSox' tenth win against the 'Pigs in 14 contests this season and brings the club's second half record back to .500 for the first time since July 21 when they were 10-10.

Both starting pitchers kept the opposing offense scoreless over the first two innings, but in the third, Carlos De La Cruz belted an opposite field home run over the Worcester Wall to give the IronPigs a 1-0 lead. For the 6'8" outfielder, it snapped a 0-for-20 stretch at the plate and was just his second home run since his promotion to Triple-A on July 9.

De La Cruz's homer was the only hiccup in WooSox starter Richard Fitts' outing who turned in five excellent innings on Wednesday night. Fitts finished with a line of 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, continuing a trend of quality starts to begin the month of August. In his last three appearances, the right-hander has collected 19 strikeouts in 17 innings while surrendering just four earned runs.

As Fitts cruised on the mound, the WooSox offense was equally stymied by IronPigs starter Mick Abel--who is ranked as the Philadelphia Phillies' sixth best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Through four innings, the former first rounder allowed just two hits and punched five tickets while keeping Worcester off the board. But in the fifth, the WooSox finally pushed a run across.

Eddy Alvarez led off the inning with a walk and advanced all the way to third on an errant pickoff attempt at first base. Mark Contreras followed Abel's throwing error by lining an RBI single to right to tie the game. With one out and the top of the order due up, the right-hander navigated around the run-scoring knock to escape the frame without any more hurt. After five innings, the 'Pigs and Sox were knotted up at one.

The pitcher's duel continued over the next few innings with both bullpens keeping the opposing offense from pulling ahead. For Worcester, Greg Weissert and Brian Van Belle combined to toss three hitless innings while Lehigh Valley's Dylan Covey and Blaine Knight held the WooSox' bats at bay.

With the game tied at one heading into the bottom of the eighth, Chase Meidroth and Vaughn Grissom drew free passes to put men on first and second with one out. Still looking for his first Triple-A hit, Kyle Teel grounded into a force out for the second out of the inning. With men on the corners, Bobby Dalbec came through by drilling a go-ahead RBI single to left, scoring Meidroth and giving the WooSox a one-run lead.

The ninth did not come without dramatics. Van Belle hoped to slam the door in his third inning of work, but the IronPigs lined three consecutive one-out singles to load the bases for De La Cruz. After the WooSox right-hander picked up a huge strikeout for the second out of the inning, Kody Clemens came to the plate as Lehigh Valley's last hope. With a 1-1 slider, Van Belle got the outfielder to fly out to center to end the game.

In the WooSox' 2-1 win on Wednesday night, Van Belle (W, 5-2) earned his fifth victory of the season while Michael Rucker (L, 2-1) was handed the loss. Triston Casas continued his rehab assignment with the WooSox and drew a walk in four plate appearances.

Worcester and Lehigh Valley will continue their six-game series at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at Polar Park. Justin Hagenman (3-4, 5.49) will get start for the WooSox opposite Kyle Tyler, who will make his first start for IronPigs after being claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - LHV 1, WOR 2

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.