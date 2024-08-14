Six-Run Seventh Powers Jacksonville to 7-2 Win
August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rode a six-run, seven hit seventh inning to a 7-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Trailing 2-1, Jacksonville (56-58, 21-18) blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh. Javier Sanoja and Connor Norby started the inning with consecutive singles off Memphis (57-59, 19-22) right-hander Andre Granillo (L, 2-2). Deyvison De Los Santos tied the game on an RBI single off Ryan Loutos. Norby advanced to second on the base hit and both runners scored on a two-run double from Tristan Gray. Leading 4-2, Agustín Ramírez reached on an infield single. Two batters later, Will Banfield tripled home both runs, pushing the lead up to 6-2. In the following at-bat, Griffin Conine smacked an RBI single giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 7-2 advantage.
The Redbirds took the first lead in the top of the third. With one out, José Fermín singled and scored on a double from Nick Dunn.
The Jumbo Shrimp evened the game in the bottom of the fourth. Nick Gordon started the inning with a walk and went to second on a base hit from Banfield. Following two strikeouts, Sanoja doubled home Gordon to tie the game at one.
Memphis regained the lead in the top of the fifth. Alfonso Rivas led off with a double and went to third on a sacrifice bunt from Fermín. Two batters later, Mike Antico tripled home Rivas putting the Redbirds in front 2-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with the Redbirds in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (0-0, 7.20 ERA) goes for Jacksonville and Memphis will counter RHP Gordon Graceffo (8-6, 4.33 ERA). Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the first coast with $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz.) drafts at various locations throughout the ballpark. Every inch counts as tomorrow night the Jumbo Shrimp will also celebrate all the close plays that just got away.
