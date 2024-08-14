Together, the Red Sox' "Big Three" Climb the Ladder to Triple-A

The Big Three have arrived in Worcester.

Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel--the Boston Red Sox' top three prospects according to MLB Pipeline, respectively--were officially promoted to Triple-A Worcester on August 12 with the WooSox set to open a six-game homestand at Polar Park.

"It's good for them," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "Just go out there and keep getting better. The fact that they're going all together over there is going to be fun to watch. They are going to be a big part of this in the future."

There's something to be said about the trio climbing the ladder to Worcester together. Since the beginning of Spring Training--the first with each of them in the organization--the Red Sox have made a concerted effort to keep them on the same developmental path.

From competing in MLB's inaugural Spring Breakout showcase, to starting the year in Portland, to participating in Futures events at MLB All-Star Week in Arlington, Texas--the "Big Three" have done everything together.

Now, they begin their Triple-A careers, together.

"Being that it's the three of us getting moved here together and starting in Portland together, it's definitely awesome and it makes it easier to go out there and just kind of play with your best friends," Anthony said.

Anthony and Teel were penciled in the starting lineup ahead of the WooSox' series opener with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on August 13, but Mayer was noticeably absent as he continues to recover from a left hip injury that landed him on the Injured List on July 31.

"I'm feeling much better," Mayer said, who saw a doctor in Boston before arriving in Worcester. "My lower back and upper glute area were bothering me a little bit. I missed a week in Somerset due to some pec soreness, and then my back flared up on me. So, we're kind of just being cautious with it."

Selected as the fourth overall pick out of Eastlake High School (CA) in the 2021 MLB Draft, Mayer is regarded as a top 10 prospect in baseball. Standing 6'3", he is a natural shortstop with soft hands, a strong arm, and superb baseball instincts--seeming to always make the smart play on the diamond.

The most impressive part of Mayer's game is his bat. At the end of play on August 11, the 21-year-old led the Eastern League in batting average (.307) and doubles (28). With a smooth left-handed swing, Mayer is prone to hard contact and uses the whole field with plenty of raw power to tap in to.

The former University of Southern California commit has enjoyed a bounce back season at Double-A after a shoulder injury derailed his 2023 campaign. Before the injury, he was slashing .337/.414/.582 for High-A Greenville compared to a .190 average in 55 games split between Greenville and Portland afterwards.

Before he sustained his hip injury in late July this season, the Chula Vista, California native hit .307/.370/.480 with eight home runs and 60 runs scored in 77 games for Portland. His 36 extra-base hits ranked just behind Anthony, who led the Eastern League with 38 before the trio's promotion.

When he made his WooSox debut on August 13, Anthony became the second youngest Red Sox Triple-A position player since 19-year-old shortstop Glenn Hoffman. Despite being just 20-years and three-months-old, Anthony's bat is advanced beyond his years, hitting .269/.367/.489 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs in 84 games this season.

"I think for the three of us, we don't really think about age," Anthony said. "We just go out and we're playing the same game, whether that be Double-A, Triple-A--whatever that is."

In his first Triple-A game, age certainly did not seem like a factor. The Florida product went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot with a hustle-double in his first at-bat.

It continued an exceptional stretch for the 20-year-old who had hit .345/.406/.598 in 20 games before his promotion. In his final at-bat with the Sea Dogs, Anthony belted his team-leading 15th home run to break an 8-8 tie, leading Portland to their 14th victory in their last 16 contests.

"Playing with Roman last year, he hit the ball hard and he hit with power," Teel said about the centerfielder's hitting ability. "This year, it's amazing how many times I look at the iPad and it's 110-plus [mph]."

Before being selected as the Red Sox second round pick in 2022, Anthony was awarded the Gatorade Florida Player of the Year after leading Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (FL) to back-to-back state titles.

Like Anthony, Teel was a recipient of the Gatorade Player of the Year award for his home state of New Jersey. As the only one of the three to go to college, Teel attended the University of Virigina where he became an offensive standout. In his final season in Charlottesville, Teel slashed .407/.475/.655 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs en route to becoming the 2023 ACC Player of the Year and the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year.

Viewing his hit tool to be in the upper echelon of the 2023 MLB Draft class, the Red Sox rewarded Teel with their first-round selection. The backstop responded with encouraging results in his first taste of professional baseball, reaching Double-A after just 17 games across the Rookie and High-A levels.

This season with Portland, Teel hit .298/.390/.462 with 11 home runs, 60 RBIs, and was second in the Eastern League with 65 runs scored.

Not only is the 22-year-old a polished hitter, but he was recognized by Baseball America as the "best defensive catcher" in the Red Sox organization. In 57 games behind the plate this season, Teel has thrown out 25% of would-be base stealers. In comparison, WooSox catchers have thrown out 22% of runners to date.

"Obviously, all three of us play up the middle, so we're kind of always involved," Mayer said. "Sometimes [their defense] gets overlooked because they're so talented on the offensive side."

The Big Three's five-tool talent will be on full display in Worcester.

For information on how to see Mayer, Anthony, and Teel at Polar Park before they make their way to Fenway Park, please visit https://www.milb.com/worcester/tickets.

