Redbirds Allow Six in Seventh to Blow Late Lead at Jumbo Shrimp
August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 7-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Memphis grabbed its first lead in the top of the third inning on a designated hitter Nick Dunn RBI double. Two innings later, with the score even at one, center fielder Mike Antico tripled to give the Redbirds the lead right back. In the loss, Memphis went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
Starting pitcher Nick Raquet did not allow a run in 2.2 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher allowed four hits, walked two and struck out none. Redbirds pitching allowed six runs in the seventh inning. Ryan Loutos was given his first blown save of the season, in 14 opportunities, after the right-handed pitcher allowed four runs on five hits.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday, August 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
