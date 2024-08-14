Mud Hens Edge Knights 6-4 in Extra-Inning Showdown
August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens pulled off a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights in a nail-biting showdown that stretched into three extra innings.
Returning from the Tigers, Ryan Vilade set the tone early with a base hit, followed by aggressive base running that saw him steal both second and third. Spencer Torkelson drew a walk, setting up Jace Jung for a forceout RBI that gave the Hens a 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, Trey Sweeney sparked momentum with a sharp double to center, quickly advancing to third. After Stephen Scott drew a walk and stole second, Eddys Leonard stepped up with a clutch double, driving in two more runs to extend the lead. The Knights managed a double of their own but were held scoreless by two pop flies and a strikeout.
The third inning saw the Knights claw back with two runs, narrowing the Hens' lead. Another run in the fourth tied the game, and both teams entered a stretch of tight defense and swift 1-2-3 innings.
Ricky Vanasco took the mound in the seventh, delivering two strikeouts and a flyout to shut down the Knights. The eighth inning saw a rare base on balls but no further action, thanks to Devin Sweet's precise pitching.
As the game entered the ninth, the Mud Hens weren't ready to back down. Jung's walk and Justice Bigbie's single loaded the bases, but the opportunity slipped away after a flyout and strikeout. With the game deadlocked, extra innings loomed.
In the tenth, Leonard began on second base, but the Hens couldn't capitalize. The eleventh inning, however, was a different story. Riley Unroe, starting on second, scored on Sweeney's second double of the night, giving the Hens a glimmer of hope. The Knights answered with a run of their own, but Leonard wasn't done yet. His third RBI of the game sent Kreidler home, reclaiming the lead. Andrew Navigato then blasted a home run to left field, securing a two-run cushion.
The Mud Hens' defense held firm in the final inning, clinching the victory. The weeklong series continues tomorrow at 7:04 PM, with the Mud Hens looking to build on their momentum.
Notables:
Eddys Leonard (1-4, 3RBI)
Andrew Navigato (1-3, RBI, HR)
