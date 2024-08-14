Knights Fall to Mud Hens in 12 Innings on Wednesday, 6-4

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Toledo Mud Hens rallied past the Charlotte Knights by a score of 6-4 in 12 innings on Wednesday night in game two of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The Mud Hens scored two runs in the top of the 12th inning and then held the Knights scoreless in the bottom of the 12th en route to the victory.

With both teams tied at 4-4 in the top of the 12th inning, the Mud Hens took the lead thanks to a sacrifice-fly RBI by Eddys Leonard. With a 5-4 lead, the Mud Hens then added an insurance run off Charlotte reliever Deivi García (3-5, 7.47). The run came on a solo home run off the bat of Andrew Navigato, his 16th home run of the season.

Both teams managed just six hits apiece in the game. Charlotte first baseman Tim Elko had one of the hits for the Knights, extending his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. Shortstop Colson Montgomery also had a hit and an RBI in the game in the loss, Charlotte's first in the series.

Charlotte LHP Jake Eder started the game and was effective over five innings on Wednesday night. Eder gave up three runs and struck out five batters over his five frames. He did not factor in the decision.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Thursday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from the Queen City is set for 7:04 p.m. on Thursday evening.

