RailRiders Top Bisons, 3-1

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 3-1 Wednesday night at PNC Field. Thomas Pannone struck out a season-high nine batters to lead SWB to victory. The RailRiders stole a franchise-high nine bases in the contest while surpassing the season record of steals with now 183 total.

Buffalo opened the scoring in the top of the second. Luis De Los Santos hit a solo home run to left, putting the Bisons up 1-0.

In the second, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre set a franchise record for stolen bases in a season when Jahmai Jones swiped the club's 175th base of the year, breaking the 2023 mark.

Pannone allowed a baserunner in the fourth but left the runner stranded, striking out Josh Kasevich to end the inning clean and keep SWB within one.

Yankee #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a towering solo homerun to right off Bison starting pitcher James Kaprielian. The 389-foot blast was Dominguez's third homerun with the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre gained the advantage in the fifth. After JC Escarra walked and stole second, Caleb Durbin roped an RBI single to left for a 2-1 edge.

Pannone kept the RailRiders ahead in the sixth, retiring the side and striking out two.

Down a run in the eighth, Buffalo's Alan Roden tripled to lead off but three straight strikeouts from reliever Anthony Misiewicz stranded the tying run at third.

The RailRiders extended their lead in the bottom of the frame. Taylor Trammell walked, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. After Jahmai Jones walked, a sacrifice fly from Greg Allen gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a two-run lead.

Pannone (W, 6-9) allowed one run on four hits in six and two-thirds innings of work. Kaprielian (L, 1-2) tossed five innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out five. Yerry De Los Santos (S, 2) closed the door for the save, facing the minimum and striking out two in the ninth.

In addition to setting a new single-season stolen base record, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stole a franchise-best nine bases Wednesday night, surpassing their eighth steals on June 23, also against Buffalo.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Buffalo Bisons Thursday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. A pair of lefties will take the mound as the RailRiders send Edgar Barclay to face the Bisons' Trenton Wallace. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 23-17, 66-48

