Rece Hinds Ready for More After Historic Debut

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Every player dreams of the kind of week Rece Hinds experienced in his debut stint with the Cincinnati Reds last month.

In his first six Major League games beginning on July 8th, the day he was called up, Hinds hit .500 with three doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 31 total bases. He became the first player on record to tally five extra-base hits over their first two games, totaling two doubles, a triple, and two home runs vs. the Miami Marlins, and became the first rookie ever to hit three home runs and register eight RBIs in his first five games.

"It was really surreal. I'm very blessed to have had the opportunity that the Reds gave me," Hinds said. "It was awesome being with that team and they just welcomed me with open arms the first minute I stepped into the locker room. It was amazing to have that success and help the team win in any way."

Hinds, not unlike many of the fans and viewers watching his torrid stretch, simply couldn't believe what he was doing even with his strategy at the plate coming to fruition.

"Honestly, I couldn't really believe it," Hinds said. "I went in there with a plan, just hunting a specific zone, and I happened to get a lot of pitches in that zone that week and I was able to capitalize and not miss my pitch."

The extraordinary level of production wasn't going to be sustainable forever. After the All-Star break, the outfielder hit .083 with five strikeouts with Cincinnati before being optioned back to Louisville on July 26th.

Hinds, to his credit, took the news well and continued concentrating on the same goal he's always had: becoming the best version of himself on the field.

"It's the same as it was before I got called up," Hinds said. "Just focusing on getting better and improving by one percent every day. Sticking to my plan, sticking to what works, and trying to execute on an everyday basis."

The record-breaking week was a culmination of many years in the spotlight for Hinds, who played in the Under Armour All-America Game after both his sophomore and junior years at Niceville High School in Niceville, Florida.

After a junior season in which he hit .494 with 12 home runs and was invited to the Perfect Game All-American Classic, he transferred to IMG Academy, a premier sports training destination in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior year. Against top competition, Hinds hit .361 with 33 runs, 17 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases that season, leading to him being selected in the second round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft by Cincinnati.

When asked if it was difficult to manage those expectations while still enjoying the game of baseball, Hinds echoed how important it is to just keep having fun.

"I don't think it was that difficult because I've always played the game the same way every single day. My biggest thing is trying to have fun," Hinds said. "If you aren't having fun, you shouldn't be playing the game."

Speaking of fun, Hinds competed in the High School Home Run Derby in 2019 and reached the final round, where he battled current Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. Although Witt Jr. prevailed, Hinds tallied the longest homer of the night with a 485-foot moonshot onto the concourse level at Nationals Park, highlighting a special baseball memory for the now 23-year-old.

"That was a crazy experience, being able to be around a bunch of All-Stars and seeing how they carry themselves on a daily basis, especially on that type of platform when they're all just trying to have a good time," Hinds said. "Obviously, playing with Bobby Witt Jr. and seeing what he's doing right now, it's nothing that I didn't expect. He's one of the best players I've ever played with, so seeing him have the success he deserves and earned is awesome."

Earlier this season, Hinds hit a ball even further than the one he hit that night with a 494-foot blast off the scoreboard at St. Paul's CHS Field on May 2nd. It was the longest home run in baseball at the time, later being passed by his teammate Peyton Burdick, who launched a monstrous 500-foot home run at Louisville Slugger Field also off the scoreboard on May 21st.

"Seeing yourself square up a ball like that, it feels like you're just hitting paper honestly," Hinds said. "You can't even really feel it off the bat, but squaring up balls like that is the goal when you get into the box so being able to do that always feels great."

Every time Hinds steps to the plate for the rest of the season, whether it's with the Bats or with the Reds, fans know there's a strong chance for fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.