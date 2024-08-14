Bulls Outlast Sounds in 12, 10-9

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Jake Mangum surprised the Nashville Sounds defense by stealing third and scoring on a panic throwing error as the Durham Bulls beat the Sounds 10-9 in 12 innings at the DBAP on Wednesday night.

Mangum reached on a fielding error in the bottom of the 12th inning to set up the winning rally for Durham (19-22). After Austin Shenton tied the game 9-9 on a sacrifice fly to score Tristan Peters. Mangum then stole second base, then moments later, caught the Sounds (22-18) by surprise as he broke for third base, drawing an errant throw from reliever Blake Holub (L, 1-2), who tried to hit Isaac Collins with a throw to the moving third baseman. The throw sailed past Collins against the tarp to bring Mangum home with the winning run.

Durham, which led three separate times in the game, needed three runs in the last of the 10th to force the 11th inning. Shenton doubled home CJ Hinojosa with one out, followed by an RBI-groundout by Osleivis Basabe to make it 8-7. Logan Driscoll punished a game-tying double to right-center to pull Durham even 8-8.

Nathan Wiles (W, 6-2) worked three innings in relief to earn the win.

Bob Seymour hit two homers in the first four innings, connecting against Chad Patrick both times. Driscoll drilled a tie-breaking home run in the fifth to put the Bulls ahead for a third time 5-4.

Joe Rock fanned a season-tying nine batters across 5 2/3 innings in his start for Durham.

The series' third game is Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET with Jacob Lopez (4-5, 4.11) expected to start against Logan Henderson (0-1, 2.25).

