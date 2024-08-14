Bisons' Offense Held in Check by Scranton 3-1 on Wednesday

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA- A solo home run early was not enough to help push the Buffalo Bisons past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday night, falling 3-1 at PNC Field.

Luis De Los Santos scored the opening run for the Bisons for the second night in a row on Wednesday. De Los Santos gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead in the top of the second with a solo home run, his fifth of the season. De Los Santos would go 1-4 at the plate with an RBI in the defeat.

Jasson Dominguez responded with a home run of his own in the bottom of the fourth. The home run hit came off starting pitcher James Kaprielian to even the score 1-1.

The RailRiders would take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Caleb Durbin hit an RBI single to give Scranton a 2-1 lead to close out the inning.

Kaprielian's night would end after five innings of work in a solid outing for the 30-year-old. He only gave up two runs and three hits while notching five strikeouts for the Buffalo bullpen. Andrew Bash would come in to replace Kaprielian in relief. Bash would throw two scoreless innings, giving up two hits and notching two strikeouts.

Hagen Danner made his return to the Bisons bullpen and worked 2/3 of an inning in the bottom of the eighth. Danner was activated off of the 60-day injured list prior to first pitch, working for the first time with Buffalo since June 6 in Lehigh Valley.

Before coming out of the game due to injury, RailRiders starting pitcher Thomas Pannone was suffocating the Buffalo offense. The left hander worked for 6 and 2/3 innings giving up just one run and five hits. He would lead the bullpen with nine strikeouts as a major factor in the win over the Bisons.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on one more run in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to bring the score to 3-1.

The Bisons will return to PNC Field for game three against the RailRiders Thursday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Trenton Wallace expected to get the start for Buffalo.

