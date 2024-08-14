Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.14

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (24-17, 62-52) 11, Syracuse Mets (18-22, 64-50) 2

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 11, SYR 2

WP: Amos Willingham (3-3, 4.65)

LP: Shintaro Fujinami (1-1, 9.37)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Syracuse 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 8 0

Rochester 0 0 1 0 0 2 6 2 x 11 12 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:08 p.m.

Temperature: 82°F

Time of Game: 2:50

Attendance: 6,383

HOME RUNS:

SYR - Brett Baty (14) solo off RHP Joan Adon in the 7 th (Count: 2-) to right field

ROC - Joey Gallo (5) two-run off LHP Matt Gage in the 7 th (Count: 2-2) to right-center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Thaddeus Ward (6-4, 5.31) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 99/53 (P/S), left tied 1-1

RHP Brandon Sproak (0-1, 8.22) 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 49/30 (P/S), left tied 1-1

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 4-for-4

OMA - 0-for-1

RED WINGS NOTES:

WELCOME TO MY HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE laced a pair of doubles and drove in three runs at the plate this afternoon, finishing 2-for-5 while adding a pair of runs scoredHouse has connected on six extra-base hits (2 HR, 4 2B) in five games against Syracuse this season, and has collected seven hits in 21 at-bats (.333) in those games.

THADDY CAKE: RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in 5.0 full innings and did not allow an earned run this afternoon, allowing five hits on one unearned run with three strikeouts and three walksacross his last five starts since 7/21 at Syracuse, Ward posts a 2.42 ERA (7 ER/26.0 IP) and has logged at least 5.0 innings in four of those five outings.

PICO DE GALLO: DH JOEY GALLO launched his fifth home run in just his 15th game as a Red Wing this afternoon, a two-run shot over the right-center field fence that gave Rochester a 7-2 lead in the seventhhe finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored and has turned in a multi-hit performance in two of his last three gamesfive home runs is Gallo's most at the Triple-A level since 2016 with Round Rock of the Pacific Coast League (25)...

In seven day games with Rochester this season, Gallo is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with three home runs, seven RBI and a .567 on-base percentage.

CLUFF LUCK: SS JACKSON CLUFF doubled for the ninth time this season in the seventh inning this afternoon, and finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen baseafter turning in a pair of hits in Tuesday night's contest, this is the first time Cluff has turned in back-to-back multi-hit games since 5/25 and 5/26 in 2023 with Double-A Harrisburg

He is now 15-for-15 in stolen base attempts this season, most of any Triple-A player without a caught stealing.

DON'T YOU DARREN: LF DARREN BAKER reached base three times this afternoon, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and three runs scoredhe has now hit safely in six-straight games and eight of his last nine since 8/1, going 12-for-45 (.343) over that stretchBaker leads the team with 108 hits this season, tied for the most among any Nationals Minor Leaguer.

METS NOTES:

MILLION DOLLAR BATY: 2B BRETT BATY crushed his 14th home run of the season in the seventh inning this afternoon, and finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and a pair of runs scoredthe homer came off the bat at 115.3 MPH and traveled 439 feet over the home bullpen in right field, the third-hardest hit home run among all Triple-A hitters this season

439 feet is the fifth-farthest home run by a Mets hitter in 2024.

NEXT GAME

Rochester vs. Syracuse

Thursday, August 15, 2024

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

RHP Max Kranick (1-1, 3.26) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (7-5, 4.85)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.