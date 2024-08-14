Sounds Lose Heartbreaker in Extras to Bulls

Durham, N.C. - The Nashville Sounds (60-55, 22-18) fought from behind for much of the game but could not close it out over the Durham Bulls (55-61, 19-22) in a 10-9 12-inning loss at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday night.

Tied at five in the top of the 10 th, Isaac Collins roped a two-RBI double, and Vinny Capra followed with an RBI groundout to give the Sounds their first lead of the game at 8-5. Ryan Middendorf got Durham down to their final out, however Logan Driscoll spoiled the party with a double to tie the game back up. Middendorf was able to rebound with a crucial strikeout in the 11 th inning to extend the game after the Sounds did not score in the top half.

Chad Patrick battled through 5 2/3 innings with five runs allowed (two earned) and two strikeouts on his 26 th birthday. In the first inning, Patrick had a critical throwing error when he stepped off to catch a runner stealing second base. The error led to an RBI single and a two-run home run when he could have been out of the inning clean. The offense had Patrick's back though with RBI singles by Collins, Brian Navarreto and Zamora. Durham retook the lead in the fourth, but Navarreto answered with a 426-foot no-doubter to left field to tie the score back up at four. The teams went blow for blow again with a Driscoll home run and Wes Clarke crossed the plate in the seventh on an Owen Miller groundball that forced a throwing error by the third baseman to even the score yet again.

Freddy Zamora gave Nashville the lead back with a two-out single into left field in the 12th. Unfortunately, a sacrifice fly by Austin Shenton and a throwing error by Blake Holub in the bottom half sealed the Sounds' fate and gave Durham a 10-9 walk-off win. Six of the 10 runs allowed by Nashville were unearned which came back to bite the Sounds.

Nashville trailed 3-0 after the first inning, 4-3 in the fifth and 5-4 in the seventh but rallied each time to tie the game up. With the help of Kevin Herget and Aaron Ashby striking out seven consecutive batters in crunch time, the game remained tied 5-5 going to extra innings.

The Sounds and Bulls play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Logan Henderson (0-1, 2.25) will make his second career Triple-A start for Nashville. He will go up against left-hander Jacob Lopez (4-5, 4.11) for Durham. The first pitch is at 5:35 p.m. in the Tar Heel State.

Post-Game Notes

Wes Clarke had his first career triple in 1070 career professional at-bats after tonight's game. This season for Nashville, Clarke is hitting .236 (52-for-220) with 37 RBI and a .746 OPS in 58 games.

Freddy Zamora (3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K) had his second three-hit game of the season and his first with Nashville.

Kevin Herget and Aaron Ashby combined for 3.1 innings with nine strikeouts and only one batter reaching base. In his last two outings, Ashby has seven strikeouts in three innings pitched.

There have been five games to reach the 12 th inning in the International League this season with the Sounds playing in three of them with losses in all three. Furthermore, Nashville is 0-6 in games where they commit three or more errors.

