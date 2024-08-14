SWB Game Notes - Aug 14

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (17-23, 54-60) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-17, 65-48)

Game 114 | Home Game 59 | PNC Field | Wednesday, August 14, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP James Kaprielian (1-1, 6.38) vs LHP Tom Pannone (5-9, 4.09)

OUR RUN CLUB: The RailRiders have already tied a season high steals with 174 on the season. This mark was set last year after taking two more bases than in the prior 2022 summer. This year it was led by Brandon Lockridge (34) and Caleb Durbin (20), Oswald Peraza (17) and Jeter Downs (15). Three other players have reached double digits, while 21 players have swiped at least one. The team has an 80% success rate in stealing.

WELCOME CAM EDEN- Cam Eden went 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored in his debut against his former team. He also stole a bag for his 27th of the season. It ties him for 7th in the International League. Eden was originally drafted in the 6th round by Toronto in the 2019 draft but was traded to New York for cash on August 8.

PLAYOFF PUSH: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now in third place in the International League here in the second half of the season. They are four and a half games back from the leading Columbus Clippers. Buffalo is in 19th place, ten games out of first.

PERAZA'S GONE UP: Oswald Peraza has been recalled to the Yankees for the second time this season. Peraza has been hot lately, batting .320 in his last 20 games with seven homers and nineteen driven in. The middle infielder got a late start to the season after being placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a right shoulder strain right at the end of spring training. On the season, Peraza is batting .244 in 65 contests with 37 runs batted in.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in August hitting .323 in ten contests. He has hit a home run in six of them, including four in the last series, In this month, he has driven in 13 runs while scoring ten of his own. On the season, Trammell is batting .247 with 16 doubles and 14 homers in 72 games. He is the current active roster leader in long balls.

CALEB CAN - Caleb Durbin is hitting .301 with 59 hits including 18 doubles and five home runs. The 24-year-old has hit long balls in two consecutive contests He has also walked more (35) than he struck out (23). The righty drove in 41 runs and stole 21 bases. He was placed on the Injured List on May 24 and began his return on July 23.

IT'S THAT JOEY VOTTO - Major League veteran Joey Votto finally joined the Buffalo Bisons right after the All-Star break. The RailRiders were supposed to face him in that first series, but he was out with an injury. The 40-year-old has now played in ten games with his new team batting .174 with a homer and three runs driven in. The Toronto-native spent 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds playing in over 2056 games for a .294 average.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.