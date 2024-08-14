Indians Walk off Wednesday Matinee, 6-5

INDIANAPOLIS - Liover Peguero roped a bases-loaded walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field, 6-5.

Trailing 5-4 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Indianapolis (20-19, 53-59) rallied with three consecutive base hits against Diego Castillo (L, 0-3), the last of which came off the bat of Henry Davis to tie the game. Nick Yorke then reached base on a fielder's choice to load the bases with no outs before Peguero blasted a line drive to the right-center alley to end the contest.

St. Paul (18-23, 56-59) jumped out to a quick start in the first after tagging Jared Jones for three runs on three consecutive doubles from Diego A. Castillo, Edouard Julien and Jair Camargo. The Saints padded their lead in the third with a two-run double from Chris Williams.

Indy's rally began after a pitching change in the fourth inning when Yorke reached base on a double into the right field corner. In the following at-bat, Yorke advanced to third after a Peguero groundout and then scored from third on a wild pitch from Ryan Jensen.

In the fifth frame, the Indians continued to cut into the Saints lead with a trio of runs. Jose Rojas and Yorke each logged a single while Davis plated a run on an RBI double. Neither team scored until Indy's two-run ninth inning.

St. Paul starter Caleb Baragar tossed 3.0 innings of two-hit baseball with four punchouts. After Baragar's exit, the Saints turned it over to Jensen, Hobie Harris, Nick Wittgren and Castillo. The relievers combined for 5.0 innings while yielding six earned runs with four strikeouts.

In his second rehab start, Jones gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts. In relief of Jones, the Indians turned to Issac Mattson, Hunter Stratton and Geronimo Franzua (W, 4-5) for 5.2 shutout and four strikeouts.

The victory was Indianapolis' fourth in walk-off fashion this season and first since Gilberto Celestino roped a walk-off two-run double on June 8 vs. Columbus

The Indians and Saints continue their six-game set tomorrow at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 3.65), will toe the rubber for the Indians against southpaw Aaron Rozek (0-1, 6.38).

