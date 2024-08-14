Mick Abel Sharp Again But 'Pigs Drop Pitcher's Duel to WooSox

Worcester, Massachusetts - Mick Abel didn't allow an earned run for a second straight start but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (55-57, 21-18) couldn't muster enough offense in a 2-1 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (55-60, 20-20) on Wednesday night at Polar Park.

The first and only run of the game for the IronPigs came in the third as Carlos De La Cruz launched a solo homer, his second of the season.

Worcester tied the game in the fifth. Eddy Alvarez walked to begin the frame and then went first to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Mark Contreras drove him in with a base hit to tie the game.

In the eighth, a pair of walks put two men on for Bobby Dalbec who came up with the game-winning RBI single with two outs in the frame.

The 'Pigs loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on three consecutive singles, but left the bases juiced to end the ballgame.

Brian Van Belle (5-2) pitched the final three frames in scoreless fashion to earn the win for Worcester. He allowed just three hits, striking out four.

Michael Rucker (2-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing a run on a hit and two walks, striking out one.

Although he didn't factor into the decision, Mick Abel was on his game again, allowing just an unearned run over five innings. He struck out five and gave up just three hits.

The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Thursday, August 15th at 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park. Kyle Tyler (0-0, -.--) is slated to go for the 'Pigs, while Worcester lines up Justin Hagenman (3-4, 5.49).

