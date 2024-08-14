Elder, Baldwin Send Stripers to 13-3 Rout of Norfolk

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Bryce Elder fired 6.0 one-run innings and Drake Baldwin went 3-for-5 with five RBIs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (20-21) to a 13-3 victory over the Norfolk Tides (19-22) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett leads the series 2-0.

Decisive Plays:

Gwinnett fell behind 1-0 on an RBI double by Nick Maton in the top of the third but answered back with Baldwin's two-run single in the bottom of the third to go up 2-1. With the lead at 3-1 entering the fifth, Justin Dean laced an RBI double and scored on an RBI single by Zack Short to make it 5-1 Stripers. Maton homered off Dylan Dodd to cut the lead to 5-2 in the top of the eighth, but Gwinnett responded with an eight-run bottom of the eighth highlighted by Baldwin's two-run single and bases-loaded walk to make it 13-2. Dodd (S, 1) yielded a run in the ninth before finishing the game.

Key Contributors:

Elder (W, 7-3) turned in his seventh quality start of the year (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 SO), and Dodd went the final 3.0 innings (5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). Baldwin (3-for-5, 5 RBIs), Dean (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), and Short (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) all had multi-hit, multi-RBI games for Gwinnett. For Norfolk, Maton finished 2-for-5 with a double, homer, and two RBIs.

Noteworthy:

The Stripers drew a season-high 12 walks in the contest, seven coming in the eight-run eighth that also tied their largest scoring inning this year (third time, first since the ninth inning on July 23 at Durham). Dodd's save was the first of his professional career. Baldwin has seven RBIs over the first two games of the series, batting .667 (6-for-9).

Next Game (Thurs day, August 15): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday ™ as fans age 21 and older can purchase select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each. Fans can also purchase a Fish Fry Buffet Pack including Field Box ticket and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet for just $42.

