Maton Homer Not Enough For Tides

August 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







GWINNETT, G.A. - The Norfolk Tides (19-22, 55-61) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (20-21, 55-61), 13-3, on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Nick Maton launched his 14th home run of the season, while Daniel Johnson collected a two-hit game atop Norfolk's lineup, but the Tides fell for the second straight game to Gwinnett.

The Tides once again got on the board first in Gwinnett, taking a 1-0 leaad in the top of the third inning when Nick Maton roped an RBI double to right field that brought home Jean Segura. The Stripers quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning, tacking on three runs on an RBI single from Drake Baldwin and a fielding error.

Gwinnett added onto their lead in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 4-1 lead on a Justin Dean RBI double that brought in Luis Liberato. The Stripers further extended their lead on an RBI single by Zack Short, making it 5-1 Gwinnett. The next two Tides relievers, Corbin Martin and Bruce Zimmermann, combined to work two scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out three batters.

After being held to just the one run over the following four innings, Maton cut the TIdes deficit to 5-2 with a solo home run, his 14th of the season, in the top of the eighth off Dylan Dodd. Gwinnett once again quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning, extending their lead to 7-2 on a two-RBI single from Baldwin.

Brian Anderson further piled on to Gwinnett's lead with an RBI single to make it 8-2 Stripers, and after Justin Dean notched an RBI on a fielder's choice, Short walked in a 10th run for the Stripers. With the bases loaded once again, Alejo Lopez drew another walk and brought in the 11th run for the Stripers, and another walk to Nacho Alvarez Jr. made it 12-2 Gwinnett, with a final walk to Balwin making it 13-2 Stripers.

In the top of the ninth, Norfolk loaded the bases on three straight singles from Shayne Fontana, Maverick Handley and Daniel Johnson. Then, Segura brought home Fontana on a sacrifice fly out for his first RBI with Norfolk. But it was all the Tides could muster in the final frame, falling to Gwinnett, 13-3.

The Tides will take on the Stripers in the third game of their six-game series at Coolray Field tomorrow night. Norfolk will start RHP Justin Armbruester 3-7, 7.25), while Gwinnett has yet to announce a starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

Maton Mashes: In his 17th multi-hit game of the season, Nick Maton went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run...it marked the second time this month he collected multiple hits in a game and was the first time since July 13 at Memphis (two home runs) that Maton hit multiple extra-base hits in a game...Maton now ranks fifth on the team in home runs with 14, sixth in RBI (45) and is tied eighth with Maverick Handley for eighth-most doubles among Norfolk hitters.

The Jet Takes Off: Atop Norfolk's lineup, Daniel Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double...tonight snapped an 0-for-12 streak Johnson had over the last three games and is his third multi-hit effort this month...Johnson's double marked the 75th two-bagger of his Triple-A career and is the most doubles he's collected in a season with a Triple-A team since he finished the 2019 season with 27 doubles for Columbus.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.