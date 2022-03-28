Stockton Snaps Gulls' Home Streak

The Gulls fell to the Stockton Heat 7-5 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, snapping San Diego's season-long six-game home winning streak. Despite the setback, San Diego has earned points in eight of their last nine games (7-1-0-1) and 11 of their last 15 contests overall (10-4-0-1).

Alex Limoges continued his career high goal-scoring streak into a fifth game (8-1=9) with his 19th and 20th goals of the campaign to become the second Gulls rookie to score 20 goals in a season (last: Sam Steel, 2018-19). Limoges also scored his 10th power-play goal of the year to set a new Gulls rookie record for power-play goals in a season (previous: 8; Nick Ritchie, 2015-16). He established a new career-high point streak of seven games (8-4=12) and has 9-7=16 points over his last 11 games. Among AHL rookie leaders, Limoges is tied for the lead in power-play goals (10), ranks tied for fourth in goals and 18th in scoring with 20-12=32 points.

Lucas Elvenes recorded his fifth multi-point effort of the season with 1-2=3 points, tying his season high for points in a game, to extend his point streak into a fourth game (2-4=6), his longest point streak as a Gull. He has recorded points in six of his last seven games (2-6=8) and has 2-7=9 points in his last nine contests.

Jacob Perreault extended his point streak into a seventh game (4-10=14) with his fourth consecutive multi-point game (0-2=2) and has 5-12=17 points over his last 15 games. Perreault leads the Gulls in points per game (.75) while ranking second in assists and scoring, and third in goals with 13-22=35 points.

Brent Gates Jr. scored his ninth goal of the season to push his point streak into a third game (1-2=3). Jacob Larsson earned an assist on the play for points in three straight games (0-4=4).

Axel Andersson scored his fourth goal of the season at 13:56 of the second period.

Trevor Carrick, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Vincent Marleau and Brogan Rafferty each earned assists. Carrick collected his sixth multi-point game of the season with 0-2=2 points.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 29 saves in the setback.

The Gulls begin a weekend back-to-back with the Iowa Wild Friday, April 1 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the game:

I think we fought very hard. It was a tough game against a really good team again and like I just told the guys, we had a plan in the third period and we went after them and that just shows a lot of character and a lot of buy-in, which we've been seeing for weeks and weeks and weeks now with adversity. We went in and we didn't fold like a tent, which I'm very proud of the guys. We went after them and you know, all of a sudden you're not always going to get the bounce and you put yourself in that kind of game an I'm proud that we executed. We had time and like I said, we hit some posts, but you're not going to get the bounce all the time. You've got to like the essence as a coach and I'm proud now. It's four games this week, it's a tough week. Let's take a deep breath and go at it this week again.

On preparing for next weekend:

I think it's good to reset at times and we're still a long ways from the playoffs and I think we've took stride in that tough stretch there for a few weeks. As a team, I think we've grown, as individuals too. We've got some good teaching lessons and sometimes you win and sometimes you fail, but the main thing is to grow. Our young guys are playing prime minutes and our veterans are buying into what we're doing so now, we're going to take a little step back and we're gonna go back at it and build our next few weeks.

On tonight's third period comeback:

I think it's a good indication that we can do it. So we get down to deep in the playoffs, we get down there, things happen, emotion get high. Like, we came to play tonight. It's tough- quick turnaround we played at seven (p.m.) last night, we go back at five (p.m.) against a team that's like I said, very good. They didn't play last night. I'm not looking for excuses, I'm just looking for ways to make sure they remember that, like you said. It was a good question. You put that in the back of your mind- we did it. You have to check your boxes during the season to be ready for playoffs and we're working on checking all the boxes we can.

On Olle Eriksson Ek's performance:

Yeah, it wasn't an easy game for him. He made couple of saves and them some tricky plays and some shots and it's a back-to-back game for him too, you know? It's tough, but yeah, you're right. He was like everybody else, he was in the fight. He gives us a chance and everybody, guys make mistakes here and there and every position and you've got to remember that this is a long week. It's a tough week and you've got to be proud of the guys with that. That being said, they know I'm going to go back with them on Tuesday and see what they do.

Trevor Carrick

On if he would describe tonight's game as wild:

Yeah, I think "wild" is a pretty good description for it. Proud of the guys in the room, we were fighting. You know it's been a rough week for us, that's a good team. You know, when you're down a couple goals against that team's high-flying offense, it's tough to get back into it, but the guys stuck with it and we came up just short.

On if the team's ability to come back shows its progression:

Yeah, I think the last ten games we've been progressing each game and it's kind of been the game plan since the first game. Just stick with the game plan and it'll show, and I thought last ten games especially we're seeing it and it's feeling good and it's paying off for us.

On the differences in team's play in the third period:

I think the second period just kind of got away from us. Like I said, when you go down a couple goals and they start feeling pretty good over there they're tough to stop. It was nice going into the intermission in between the second and third and kind of just relaxing a little bit and just going into the third with a new mindset. Right from that first shift, we just had a good mindset and kind had them on their heels there, but just came up short.

On Olle Eriksson Ek's performance this weekend:

He's been huge. It's nice to see things payoff for him. I think there was few games there where he's behind us and we don't make it easy on him. I thought at times even this game we didn't make it easy on him, especially in the second. He's come up huge for us and we rely on him a lot. He's been great, but it would've been nice to get another one for him tonight.

