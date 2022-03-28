San Diego Gulls Forward Alex Limgoes Named AHL Player of the Week

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Alex Limoges has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 27, 2022.

Limoges, 24 (9/16/97), recorded 7-1=8 points in four contests, including his first career hat trick (3-0=3) Mar. 23 vs the Tucson Roadrunners to mark the third three-goal performance by a rookie in club history, helping the Gulls earn victories in three of their four outings last week.

On Tuesday evening, Limoges collected a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Henderson. The next night, he recorded 3-0=3, including the tying and winning goals in a 4-3 triumph over Tucson. On Friday, Limoges netted his team leading fourth game-winning goal to help San Diego defeat Ontario 5-1. He rounded out the week with his second multi-goal and third multi-point performance of the week with a pair of goals in the Gulls 7-5 loss to Stockton on Sunday.

Signed as a free agent by San Diego on Aug. 5, 2021, Limoges earned 20-12=32 points with a +4 rating and 13 penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 games this season, leading the Gulls in goals, power-play goals (10), game-winning goals (4) and insurance goals (4), while ranking tied for seventh in plus/minus and fourth in points. Among AHL rookie leaders, the Winchester, Virginia native is tied for the league lead in power-play goals, and ranks tied for fourth in goals and 18th in points.

The 6-0, 207-pound forward continued his career high goal-scoring streak into a fifth game (8-1=9) Mar. 27 with his 19th and 20th goals of the campaign to become the second Gulls rookie to score 20 goals in a season (last: Sam Steel, 2018-19). That night, Limoges also scored his 10th power-play goal of the year to set a new Gulls rookie record for power-play goals in a season (previous: 8; Nick Ritchie, 2015-16). His current seven-game point streak (8-4=12) marks a career best.

Limoges made his professional debut with San Diego in 2020-21, collecting 11-10=21 points in 23 games following his senior season at Penn State University (Big Ten),â¯where he amassed 10-12=22 points in 22 games to leadâ¯the team in scoring, goals and assists, while also serving as captain. He totaled 51-74=125 points with 36 PIM and a +26 rating in 128 career NCAA games, ranking third all-time in club history in points, tied for third in goals and fourth in assists.

