Amerks Acquire Defenseman Mark Alt from San Jose

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) in exchange for forward Mason Jobst.

Alt, 30, appeared in 46 games with the Barracuda this season, recording eight points on three goals and five assists.

A native of St. Paul, Minn., Alt is a veteran of 451 American Hockey League games with San Jose, Ontario, Colorado, Lehigh Valley/Adirondack, totaling 125 points (33+92) while also appearing in 20 NHL contests with Los Angeles, Colorado and Philadelphia.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4, 201-pound blueliner played three seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he amassed 39 points (7+32) in 117 career games with the Gophers.

Alt was a second-round selection (53rd overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Draft.

