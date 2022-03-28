Abbotsford Canucks vs Toronto Marlies Preview

TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: abbotsford.canucks.com

MATCHUP INFO

- The Abbotsford Canucks will kick off their six game home-stand with a pair of games against the Toronto Marlies on March 29th and March 30th.

- Tuesday's game will be the third meeting this season between the two teams

- Previous meetings: March 2nd (6-4 road W), March 9th (3-0 road W)

- This pair of back-to-back games will be the final time the Canucks and Marlies will meet this regular season.

- Abbotsford lost their last game 3-1 on Friday night to Stockton in California.

- Toronto lost their last game 5-1 on Saturday night to Bridgeport in Ontario.

- Abbotsford are 5th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 30-20-4-1 (65 points)

- Toronto are 3rd in the North Division, with a record of 30-23-3-1 (64 points)

QUICK NUMBERS

- Abbotsford boasts one of the league's top special team units. Their 23.2% conversion rate on the powerplay is good enough for 4th in the AHL. That high rate has resulted in 55 powerplay goals, tied for 2nd best in the league.

- Toronto is still able to turn a penalty kill into a positive however, as they have put up 10 shorthanded goals this season. That tally is good enough for 4th in the AHL.

- Madison Bowey has been on a tear as of late, picking up 12 points in his last 12 games (5 goals and 7 assists). During that stretch, four games have been multi-point nights.

- Guillaume Brisebois snapped his scoreless skid against Stockton, picking up his first goal in five games. That tally was his 2nd of the season in 13 games.

- Sheldon Dries remains amongst the league leaders in goals. His 32 goals so far this year has him in 3rd in the AHL scoring race.

- Spencer Martin has been a pillar of Abbotsford's success so far this season. His 16 wins is the ninth most by a netminder, and by far the most by a goalie who has played 21 games or fewer. Next on that list would be the 9 wins put up by Matt Jurusik of the Texas Stars, who has the 36th most wins in the AHL.

LAST GAME - MAR. 9/22 : ABB 3 vs TOR 0

On the final game of a four game Eastern Canada road trip, the Abbotsford Canucks completed the double over the Toronto Marlies in a 3-0win. Spencer Martin was able to muster 21 saves and record his third shutout of the season. Goals from Noah Juulsen, Jarid Lukosevicius, and Vincent Arsenau sealed the deal in a 3-0 road victory...

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Will Lockwood recalled from loan from Vancouver, Mar. 26

Adam Brubacher loaned to Fort Wayne (ECHL), Mar. 24

Sheldon Rempal returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

Noah Juulsen returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

Vasily Podkolzin loaned from Vancouver, Mar. 21

Nic Petan recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

Nic Petan returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 21

Brannon McManus signs an amateur try out agreement to Abbotsford, Mar. 18

Arturs Silovs reassigned by Vancouver to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL), Mar. 17

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Brandon Hickey played his 100th career AHL game, Mar 20 vs. Ontario

Brandon Cutler scored his 1st career AHL goal, Mar 19 vs. Bakersfield

Tristen Nielsen scored his 1st career AHL hat trick, Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba

Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton

Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton

John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson

