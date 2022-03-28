Dostal Rejoins Gulls
March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native returns to San Diego with a 16-10-0 record, two shutouts, a 2.46 GAA and .921 SV% in 29 games with the Gulls this season. On Mar. 2 vs. Colorado, Dostal became the first goaltender in organizational history (NHL or AHL level) and the 16th goaltender in AHL history to score a goal in a game (17th including playoffs). In 53 career AHL games with San Diego, Dostal has posted a 31-19-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and .918 SV%.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2022
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign C Matt Alfaro to a Professional Try out Agreement - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Partner with Filmmaker Steven Hoffner to Support 'The Cannons' at the Cleveland International Film Festival - Cleveland Monsters
- Pittsburgh Sigs Colin Swoyer - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New York Islanders Reassign Panik to Chicago Wolves (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blues Acquire D Brady Lyle from Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dostal Rejoins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Providence Bruins Trade Brady Lyle to Springfield Thunderbirds in Exchange for Future Considerations - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Forward Alex Limgoes Named AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Toronto Marlies Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego's Alex Limoges Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hogs and Moose Meet Again on a Giveaway Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens and Cool 100 Present Country Night and Molson Patio Party - Belleville Senators
- Jets and Moose to Host Youth from Indigenous Communities for 2022 WASAC and Follow Your Dreams Games Presented by Scotiabank - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Go for Split of Homestand with Comets in Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Chase Pearson Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Sign Forward Halonen, Assign to Comets - Utica Comets
- Comets Receive Bahl and Greer from Devils - Utica Comets
- Stockton Snaps Gulls' Home Streak - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.