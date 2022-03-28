Pittsburgh Sigs Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.

Swoyer, 23, recently completed a four-year collegiate career at Michigan Tech. This season, the defenseman led team blueliners and set career highs in goals (5), assists (18) and points (23) in 36 games. His 23 points were tied for fourth-most on the team while his four power-play goals were second-most.

In his junior season in 2020-21, the 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman ranked second on the team in assists (14) while his 17 points were fifth on the team and second among defensemen in the WCHA in 30 games. Swoyer was awarded the Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Award as the team's most outstanding defensive player for the second-straight season after leading defensemen scoring on the Huskies and named to the All-WCHA American Team.

The Hinsdale, Ill. native appeared in all 39 games for Michigan Tech during his sophomore season in 2019-20 where he led the team in assists (17). In 141 career NCAA games, Sowyer recorded 14 goals, 58 assists and 72 points. He was named WCHA Defensemen of the Week five times throughout his four years.

Prior to his collegiate career, Sowyer played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux Falls Stampede and Chicago Steel. In his second season in 2017-18, Sowyer finished fourth in USHL scoring among defensemen and fourth among all Stampede skaters with 36 points (7G-29A).

