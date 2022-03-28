Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Knight at the Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for their first game at The Dollar Loan Center, their brand-new state-of-the-art arena in the heart of Henderson. The Silver Knights will drop the puck against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. PT.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and stay late for the Silver Knights first game at TDLC. The festivities will kick off with a Silver Carpet event on the Tiltyard - our outdoor plaza - featuring HSK players and coaches, as well as a number of special guests. The game is presented by Yes! AC and Plumbing.

THE TILTYARD

Located just outside of the main entryway to The Dollar Loan Center, the Tiltyard will feature a stage with a DJ, inflatables, yard games, concessions, food trucks and more, beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT.

SILVER CARPET

To celebrate our first game at TDLC, the team will host a Silver Carpet event in the Tiltyard starting at 4 p.m. PT. Fans can expect appearances from all of their favorite Henderson Silver Knights players and coaching staff, as well as special guests.

JERSEY AUCTION

To celebrate the Henderson Silver Knight's first game at The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with Dollar Loan Center, the team will wear exclusive jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. PT on April 2 and the auction will conclude in the third period when the clock hits the 10-minute mark. Fans can bid by visiting HSKDLC.givesmart.com by texting "HSKDLC" to 76278. Jerseys will be signed and available for pick up the week or two following the game. HopeLink of Southern Nevada - an organization whose main mission is prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope through many programs and services - will benefit from a portion of the proceeds.

PARKING

Parking lots are accessible off of S. Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway, with a map available at thedollarloancenter.com. With the anticipated capacity crowd

and Saturday evening traffic, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Fans can purchase parking here. Prepaid parking will be $10 and parking at the event will be $12, plus service fees. The Dollar Loan Center is a cashless facility. Acceptable payment methods include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Discover and more.

Below are directions to each lot.

BLACK/RAV4 LOT: Fans can access this lot by traveling East on Paseo Verde or South on Green Valley Parkway at Silver Knights Way.

SILVER/CAMRY LOT: This lot can be accessed by traveling South on Green Valley Parkway at Silver Knights Way.

RED/TUNDRA LOT: This lot can be accessed by traveling East of Paseo Verde Parkway.

GOLD/HIGHLANDER LOT: You can access this lot by traveling South on Green Valley Parkway at Silver Knights Way.

INSIDE

Doors at the Tiltyard will open at 5:45 p.m., with all other entrances opening at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket, presented by Yes! AC and Plumbing, as well as a commemorative battle towel.

TICKETS

Limited quantities of single-game tickets for April 2 are still available. Click here to purchase.

