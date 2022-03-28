Providence Bruins Trade Brady Lyle to Springfield Thunderbirds in Exchange for Future Considerations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, March 28, that the team has traded defenseman Brady Lyle to the Springfield Thunderbirds in exchange for future considerations.

Lyle appeared in 73 career games with Providence, scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists for 23 points.

