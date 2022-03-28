Rangers Acquire Maxim Letunov from Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Tarmo Reunanen, Assign him to Wolf Pack

March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced on Monday afternoon that the club has acquired forward Maxim Letunov from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Tarmo Reunanen. In addition, the Rangers announced that they have assigned Letunov to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Letunov, selected in the second round (52nd overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in 60 games this season with the Wolves. Letunov has scored 23 points (13 g, 10 a), including a career-high 13 goals.

Over the course of 199 AHL games with the Wolves and San Jose Barracuda, Letunov has scored 106 career points (49 g, 57 a). In addition to his 199 games in the AHL, Letunov has appeared in three NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks, and scored one goal. He made his NHL debut on February 4th, 2020, with the Sharks against the Calgary Flames. He scored his lone NHL goal in his next game on February 6th, 2020, against the Edmonton Oilers.

Prior to turning pro, Letunov played three seasons at the XL Center as a member of the UConn Huskies. In 105 career games with UConn, Letunov scored 95 points (35 g, 60 a). He was named to the 2015-16 Hockey East All-Rookie Team while with the Huskies and was a two-time Hockey East Second Team All-Star Selection (2015-16, 2016-17).

The Pack is back at the XL Center for two games this weekend! The Wolf Pack will host the Belleville Senators on Friday night and then the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday evening. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on both nights. Friday night will feature $2 beers and $1 hot dogs, courtesy of Nomads Entertainment. On Saturday, we'll be giving away a coffee mug courtesy of Xfinity!

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.