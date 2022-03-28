Capitals Re-Sign Forward Mike Vecchione for 2022-23 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-signed forward Mike Vecchione to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$275,000) for the 2022-23 season. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Vecchione, 29, is tied for the team-lead in scoring for Hershey, registering 38 points (13g, 25a) in 46 games. He leads the Bears in assists (25), power play assists (13), and power play points (18). He is just two points from tying his career-best of 40 points, posted in his rookie campaign with Lehigh Valley over 65 games in 2017-18.

The native of Saugus, Mass. has appeared in 257 career AHL games for Lehigh Valley, San Antonio, Colorado, and Hershey, scoring 162 points (73g, 89a).

Vecchione appeared in one game for Washington this season, making his Capitals debut on Mar. 18 versus Carolina. He originally signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on Mar. 31, 2017 following four seasons at Union College (NCAA), where he recorded 176 points (71g, 105a) in 149 career games, additionally serving as team captain for his junior and senior seasons.

The Bears will continue the pursuit of the club's 3,000th win on Friday night in Charlotte. Hershey visits the Checkers for the first of back-to-back games, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. from the Bojangles' Coliseum. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

