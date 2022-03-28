Comets Receive Bahl and Greer from Devils

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Kevin Bahl and forward AJ Greer to Utica.

Bahl, 21, skated in 49 games for Utica this season scoring three goals and 12 assists for 15 points with a +14 mark. Bahl returns to Utica after skating in a total of seven games for the New Jersey Devils this season registering two points.

Greer, 25, has played in 46 games for Utica scoring 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points. Currently, Greer is fourth in scoring for the Comets and third amongst goal scorers for the team. Greer has played in five NHL games for the Devils this season without registering a point.

The Comets continue on the road tonight against Hartford followed by a Wednesday night game in Rochester before making their way back home to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Friday night, April 1st against the Syracuse Crunch.

