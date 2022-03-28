Belleville Sens and Cool 100 Present Country Night and Molson Patio Party
March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - As the American Hockey League playoff push continues and the weather warms, the Belleville Sens and Cool 100 (100.1 FM) are announcing the return of Country Night at CAA Arena, along with our first pregame patio party, presented by Molson.
Cool 100 Country Night & Molson Patio Party will take place on Saturday April 9, 2022, when the Sens host the Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres), with Cool 100 personalities live on-site providing giveaways to fans, including a pair of tickets to see "The Chicks", formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. Those tickets will be awarded to a lucky fan, who wins one of our intermission games that evening.
Country Night will also feature live pregame entertainment, during the Molson Patio Party, with Molson also giving away cooler mugs to the first 250 fans who arrive at the patio party, which will be held in the CAA Arena courtyard starting at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets for Cool 100 Country Night & Molson Patio Party, along with others through the rest of the 2021-22 season, are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. More information on other ticketing options, including flex packs and group experiences for remaining home games, plus season ticket memberships for next season, can be found at bellevillesens.com.
