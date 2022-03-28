Covid Protocol Update

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today an update to the COVID-19 safety policies for Heat home games at Stockton Arena, effective April 1.

In accordance with California Department of Public Health guidelines, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be required to attend games and no guests will be required to wear masks while in attendance.

Information on where to get vaccinated or tested is available at SJReady.org or via the California Department of Public Health.

