Devils Sign Forward Halonen, Assign to Comets

March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Brian Halonen who will report to the Utica Comets on an Amateur Tryout contract.

Halonen, 23, hails from Delano, MN and skated four seasons with Michigan Tech. In his final season, Halonen played 37 games for the Huskies scoring 21 goals, which led the team, and 23 assists for 44 points which was also the top mark for the squad. In four season of NCAA hockey, the 6-foot, 207-pound right shot forward, played in 139 games scoring 53 goals and 52 assists for 105 points. This season, he is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA Top Collegiate Player.

The Comets continue on the road tonight against Hartford followed by a Wednesday night game in Rochester before making their way back home to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Friday night, April 1st against the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.