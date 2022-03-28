Blues Acquire D Brady Lyle from Bruins

March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Brady Lyle from the Boston Bruins in exchange for future considerations. Lyle will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In 73 career AHL games with Providence, Lyle has posted nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. The 22-year-old, right-handed defenseman played parts of five seasons in the OHL in junior hockey with the North Bay Battalion and Owen Sound Attack. He tallied 32 points or better in each of his three years with Owen Sound from 2017 to 2020, including a season of 65 points (22g, 43a) in 62 games in 2019-20. Lyle signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Boston on April 19, 2021.

Lyle and the T-Birds return to action on Friday, April 1 for a date with Lyle's former team, the Providence Bruins, at 7:05 p.m. inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to learn more about becoming a 2022-23 ticket member, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.