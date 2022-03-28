New York Islanders Reassign Panik to Chicago Wolves (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have reassigned forward Richard Panik to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Panik, 31, played 28 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season, recording seven goals and five assists for 12 points. He also collected one assist in four appearances with New York.

During his 11-year professional career, Panik has 131 points (60 goals, 71 assists) in 194 AHL games with Bridgeport, the Toronto Marlies, Syracuse Crunch and Norfolk Admirals. He also has 195 points (88 goals, 107 assists) in 521 NHL games with the Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Martin, Slovakia native was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round (#52 overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Next Time Out: The Islanders complete a four-game road trip on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The game can be heard online through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen via AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45 p.m.

