New York Islanders Reassign Panik to Chicago Wolves (AHL)
March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have reassigned forward Richard Panik to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.
Panik, 31, played 28 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season, recording seven goals and five assists for 12 points. He also collected one assist in four appearances with New York.
During his 11-year professional career, Panik has 131 points (60 goals, 71 assists) in 194 AHL games with Bridgeport, the Toronto Marlies, Syracuse Crunch and Norfolk Admirals. He also has 195 points (88 goals, 107 assists) in 521 NHL games with the Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Martin, Slovakia native was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round (#52 overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.
Next Time Out: The Islanders complete a four-game road trip on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The game can be heard online through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen via AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2022
- Rangers Acquire Maxim Letunov from Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Tarmo Reunanen, Assign him to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Trade Defenseman Chris Bigras to Chicago - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Acquire Defenseman Mark Alt from San Jose - Rochester Americans
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign C Matt Alfaro to a Professional Try out Agreement - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Partner with Filmmaker Steven Hoffner to Support 'The Cannons' at the Cleveland International Film Festival - Cleveland Monsters
- Pittsburgh Sigs Colin Swoyer - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New York Islanders Reassign Panik to Chicago Wolves (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blues Acquire D Brady Lyle from Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dostal Rejoins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Providence Bruins Trade Brady Lyle to Springfield Thunderbirds in Exchange for Future Considerations - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Forward Alex Limgoes Named AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Toronto Marlies Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego's Alex Limoges Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hogs and Moose Meet Again on a Giveaway Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens and Cool 100 Present Country Night and Molson Patio Party - Belleville Senators
- Jets and Moose to Host Youth from Indigenous Communities for 2022 WASAC and Follow Your Dreams Games Presented by Scotiabank - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Go for Split of Homestand with Comets in Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Chase Pearson Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Sign Forward Halonen, Assign to Comets - Utica Comets
- Comets Receive Bahl and Greer from Devils - Utica Comets
- Stockton Snaps Gulls' Home Streak - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- New York Islanders Reassign Panik to Chicago Wolves (AHL)
- Terry Scores Overtime Milestone for Islanders
- Islanders Use Early Scoring to Cruise to 5-1 Victory
- Weekend Preview: Islanders Continue Road Trip in Toronto, Rochester
- Islanders Stifle Powerful Comets in 4-1 Victory