Penguins Trade Defenseman Chris Bigras to Chicago
March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have traded defenseman Chris Bigras to the Chicago Wolves in exchange for future considerations.
Bigras, 27, signed an American Hockey League contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Aug. 12, 2021. In 28 games with the Penguins during the 2021-22 season, he produced three goals and seven assists for 10 points.
Prior to joining the Penguins, Bigras skated in the AHL for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hartford Wolf Pack, San Antonio Rampage and Lake Erie Monsters. In 267 AHL games, Bigras has amassed 117 points (24G-93A). The Elmvale, Ontario native also appeared in 46 NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Mar. 30 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop between the Penguins and Wolf Pack Game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
