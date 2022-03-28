Jets and Moose to Host Youth from Indigenous Communities for 2022 WASAC and Follow Your Dreams Games Presented by Scotiabank

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will again celebrate Indigenous culture by hosting their annual WASAC (Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre) Night and Follow Your Dreams Day games presented by Scotiabank. The Jets WASAC Night will take place on Saturday, April 2 vs. the Los Angeles Kings and the Moose Follow Your Dreams Day will follow on Sunday, April 3 vs. the Toronto Marlies.

The initiatives launch on March 29 at Camp Manitou with an unveiling of the new WASAC and Follow Your Dreams jerseys and a cheque presentation of funds raised from the 2020-21 initiative.

