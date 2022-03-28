Abbotsford Canucks Sign C Matt Alfaro to a Professional Try out Agreement
March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
ABBOTSFORD, BC - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed centre Matt Alfaro to a professional try out agreement.
Alfaro, 25, joins Abbotsford after completing tryouts with the Manitoba Moose and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2021.22 season. Through 23 AHL games this season, Alfaro has collected three goals and one assist.
Prior to his professional debut, Alfaro played three seasons with the University of Calgary Dinos, where he scored 24 goals and added 44 assists in 78 games. In his third-year with the Dinos in 2020, Alfaro was named a Canada West First Team All-Star and named to the USports All-Canadian Second Team.
The 6-2, 195-pound forward also spent parts of four seasons in the WHL as a member of the Kootenay Ice and Lethbridge Hurricanes.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2022
- Rangers Acquire Maxim Letunov from Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Tarmo Reunanen, Assign him to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Trade Defenseman Chris Bigras to Chicago - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Acquire Defenseman Mark Alt from San Jose - Rochester Americans
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign C Matt Alfaro to a Professional Try out Agreement - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Partner with Filmmaker Steven Hoffner to Support 'The Cannons' at the Cleveland International Film Festival - Cleveland Monsters
- Pittsburgh Sigs Colin Swoyer - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New York Islanders Reassign Panik to Chicago Wolves (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blues Acquire D Brady Lyle from Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dostal Rejoins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Providence Bruins Trade Brady Lyle to Springfield Thunderbirds in Exchange for Future Considerations - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Forward Alex Limgoes Named AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Toronto Marlies Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego's Alex Limoges Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hogs and Moose Meet Again on a Giveaway Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens and Cool 100 Present Country Night and Molson Patio Party - Belleville Senators
- Jets and Moose to Host Youth from Indigenous Communities for 2022 WASAC and Follow Your Dreams Games Presented by Scotiabank - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Go for Split of Homestand with Comets in Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Chase Pearson Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Sign Forward Halonen, Assign to Comets - Utica Comets
- Comets Receive Bahl and Greer from Devils - Utica Comets
- Stockton Snaps Gulls' Home Streak - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign C Matt Alfaro to a Professional Try out Agreement
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Toronto Marlies Preview
- Dipietro, Brisebois Not Enough as Canucks Lose 3-1 to Heat
- Abbotsford Canucks at Stockton Heat Preview
- Dries and Rempal Continue Sedin-Like Magic, Canucks Defeat San Jose 4-1