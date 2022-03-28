Abbotsford Canucks Sign C Matt Alfaro to a Professional Try out Agreement

ABBOTSFORD, BC - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed centre Matt Alfaro to a professional try out agreement.

Alfaro, 25, joins Abbotsford after completing tryouts with the Manitoba Moose and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2021.22 season. Through 23 AHL games this season, Alfaro has collected three goals and one assist.

Prior to his professional debut, Alfaro played three seasons with the University of Calgary Dinos, where he scored 24 goals and added 44 assists in 78 games. In his third-year with the Dinos in 2020, Alfaro was named a Canada West First Team All-Star and named to the USports All-Canadian Second Team.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward also spent parts of four seasons in the WHL as a member of the Kootenay Ice and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

