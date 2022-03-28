Providence Bruins Sign Josiah Didier to One-Year AHL Contract Extension Through 2022-23 Seaosn
March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, March 28, that the team has re-signed defenseman Josiah Didier to a one-year American Hockey League contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Didier, 28, has appeared in 100 career games with the Providence, scoring three goals and adding 16 assists for 19 points with a plus-41 rating. A native of Littleton, Colorado, Didier was named captain of the P-Bruins on January 1, 2022 after serving as an alternate captain for the previous two seasons.
A 2019 Calder Cup Champion with the Charlotte Checkers, Didier has appeared in 323 career AHL games between the P-Bruins, Checkers, St. John's Ice Caps, and Hamilton Bulldogs, totaling 59 points with 12 goals, 47 assists, and a plus-80 rating. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound, right-handed defenseman was named the recipient of the inaugural Colby Cave Memorial Award at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season for his dedication to the community and charitable organizations in Providence.
