Monsters Partner with Filmmaker Steven Hoffner to Support 'The Cannons' at the Cleveland International Film Festival

March 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the Monsters Community Foundation are proud to be a Community Partner for Steven Hoffner's The Cannons Midwest and Ohio Premiere at the Cleveland International Film Festival. The film will screened at Connor Place on Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, at 11:45 a.m. with tickets available for both times here. Fans can use the code MONSTER at checkout for a special discount on their tickets.

The film follows the day-to-day lives of Coach Neal Henderson and his team of young African American hockey players in the longest serving minority hockey program in North America, the Fort Dupont Hockey Cannons from Washington DC. The Cannons keys in on the stories of two hockey players in their final year, best friends Robert Lynch and Rayvon Hall. Lynch intends to apply for a spot as a police cadet while Rayvon clings to the dream of playing college hockey (with the disappointing discovery that junior college hockey programs are on the decline).

Hoffner, Lynch and Hall will be in attendance to drop the puck at the Cleveland Monsters game on Friday, April 1, at 7:00 p.m. before their weekend at the Cleveland International Film Festival. Additionally, the trio will answer an extended CIFF Q&A panel following Sunday's screening that will be moderated by Monsters Community Relations Coordinator Raven Payne.

"Having worked at the National Hockey League for over a decade in video production, I was ripe with a fascination for the Cannons program. As a white Canadian, having the authority to help tell this great story, required trust, respect, and an alignment with Black voices," says director Hoffner. "What we learned after two-plus years of shooting; 70 days of principal photography and 1.5 years of editing, was that this was much more than a story. Coach Neal and the families in this film became truly part of our collective. We saw tragedy and success, ups and downs. All in all, we made new families throughout this experience and relationships to last a lifetime."

The Cannons provides an up-close look at the players, parents and coaches of this enduring team, whose inspired alumni and coaching staff include a Navy fighter pilot, and a Congressional chief of staff. The Cannons is directed and produced by Steven Hoffner, co-directed and produced by AJ Messier. Robert Ford and Robert Walker-Branchaud serve as Executive Producers. This is the first feature, directorial debut by Hoffner, who also shot and edited the film.

Prior to creating The Cannons, Hoffner produced sports documentaries for over 12 years with the NHL including the critically acclaimed half hour NHL Network docu-drama "Behind the Stripes," and the 10-part doc-drama series "NHL Life," winning 7 w3 silver awards. The Cannons previously made its world premiere at the prestigious DOC NYC Festival in November 2021.

"We are thrilled to be able to use our platform to help promote The Cannons and its message of hope, the power of sport, and pursuit of the American Dream, " says Monsters Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Ben Adams. "The film's subjects Coach Neal, Robert, and Rayvon each have compelling backgrounds and stories for us to learn from as a hockey community. We hope that this film continues to spark conversation about how we can grow the game in a way that is equitable and inclusive."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.