Stingrays Announce Three Roster Changes

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the following roster changes today:

Forwards Alexander Suzdalev and Ryan Hofer have been reassigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Defenseman Andrew Perrott has been recalled by Hershey.

Suzdalev, 20, is in his first North American professional hockey season. He has tallied 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) in 29 games for South Carolina this season and has also skated in one game for the Bears. He is in the first season of a three-year entry-level NHL contract with Washington.

Hofer, 22, is in the second season of a three-year entry-level NHL contract with Washington. The Capitals selected Hofer in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Winnipeg, MB native has tallied nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 28 games for the Stingrays this season. He has also skated in four games for the Bears this year.

In 2023-24, Hofer tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) in 40 AHL games with the Bears. He was a black ace for Hershey during their run to a second consecutive Calder Cup Championship.

Perrott, 23, has skated in all 44 games for South Carolina this season, tallying 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists). He leads Stingray defensemen in goals (7), and he leads all Stingrays with eight major penalties this season. He signed an AHL contract with Hershey last week.

The Stingrays are back in action on Thursday night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The puck drops at 7:05 pm at Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

