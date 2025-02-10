Mariners Acquire Jackson Stewart from Bloomington

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Bloomington Bison completed a trade on Monday, as the Mariners acquired forward Jackson Stewart from the Bison in exchange for cash considerations. Stewart is a second-generation ECHLer, currently in his rookie season.

Stewart, 20, is a native of Norwood, ON, and joined the Bison in their inaugural season, making his professional debut. Though without a point in 17 games, Stewart has registered 27 penalty minutes, including three fighting majors.

Prior to turning pro, Stewart played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League - two each for the Kingston Frontenacs and Owen Sound Attack. In 174 career OHL games, he posted 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) and registered 299 penalty minutes.

Jackson's father, Dave played in the ECHL from 1992-98, suiting up in 260 career games for the Toledo Storm and Roanoke Express. Dave was also a Kingston Frontenac, serving as captain in 1992.

The Maine Mariners begin a 10-game road trip this week with three games in Rapid City, SD against the Rapid City Rush, beginning Thursday at 9:05 PM ET. They're on the road until Friday, March 7th when they return to the Cross Insurance Arena to host the Reading Royals for "Dino Night" at 7:15 PM.

