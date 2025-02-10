Stingrays Weekly Report- February 10

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays are in second place in the ECHL's South Division and have three games against three different opponents this week. Saturday and Sunday's games will be at home at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys on Saturday for I <3 CHS Night. Fans can pre-order these jerseys here. The first 1,500 fans at Saturday's game will receive Hawaiian shirts courtesy of MUSC.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 27-12-3-2 LAST WEEK: 0-1-1-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, February 4 at Orlando Solar Bears | 4-3 L

The Stingrays scored three goals in the second period but dropped a 4-3 decision against the Solar Bears on Tuesday night in Orlando. Goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 13 of 17 shots in the loss.

Saturday, February 8 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 3-2 OTL

The Stingrays picked up a point but fell 3-2 in overtime against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night in front of 5,448 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. Josh Wilkins and Zac Funk scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 21 of 24 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (20)

Assists: Austin Magera (26)

Points: Kyler Kupka (41)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka (+19)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur* (128)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (7)

Wins: Seth Eisele (13)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.96)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.923)

*Nachbaur is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, February 13 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, February 15 vs Wheeling Nailers | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, February 16 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

HOME COOKING - After Thursday's matchup, the Stingrays will have their second six-game homestand of the season, running from this Saturday through February 23. This home stand will include matchups against two North Division opponents: the Wheeling Nailers and the Worcester Railers (twice).

ENGELBERT ENERGY: Rookie forward Jamie Engelbert has provided a spark since returning to the lineup from an injury on January 26. The 6-4 205-pound centerman has tallied a point in back-to-back games and has three points in his last five games.

