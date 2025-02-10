Steelheads Acquire Forward Ryan Foss from Reading Royals

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced yesterday that the club has acquired froward Ryan Foss from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Foss, 29, has spent this season playing overseas in the EIHL collecting 15 points (4G, 11A) in 29 games with the Fife Flyers. Last season he tallied 21 points (4G, 17A) in 29 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals before heading to Slovakia. The Norfolk Admirals still had his ECHL playing rights which they traded to Reading on Feb. 6. Before being acquired by Idaho.

The 6-foot-3, 190lb left-handed shooter has played parts of two seasons in the ECHL, both with Norfolk, recording 66 points (20G, 46A) in 93 career games. He registered 45 points (16G, 29A) in 64 games with the Admirals during the 2022-23 season after spending his first professional season playing in France.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.