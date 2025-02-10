Americans Weekly
February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-24-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped both games last weekend against Wichita. The Thunder outscored the Americans 16-4 over the two games. The Americans play four home games this week starting on Wednesday night when the top team in the Mountain Division the Kansas City Mavericks visit Allen. The Worcester Railers are in for three games this weekend.
Last Week's Record: 0-2
Overall record: 13-24-7-1
Last Week's Results:
Friday, February 7th Wichita 7 at Allen 2, Final
Saturday, February 8th Wichita 9 at Allen 2, Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Wednesday, February 12th, 2025
Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, February 14th, 2025
Opponent: Worcester Railers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, February 15th, 2025
Opponent: Worcester Railers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, February 16th, 2025
Opponent: Worcester Railers
Time: 2:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (18) Spencer Asuchak
Assists - (30) Kyle Crnkovic
Points - (44) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (14) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Overtime Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts
Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (61) Colin Jacobs
Plus/Minus - (+1) Cole Fraser
Shots on Goal - (117) Mark Duarte
Points per game (1.00) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.918) Luke Richardson
Goals against average (2.93) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (7) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- The Americans are riding a three-game losing streak
- Allen has been outscored 21-4 over their last three games.
- The Americans are last in the league with 34 points (0.378)
- Anson Thornton is second in the league with 785 saves.
- Allen is averaging just over 12 penalty minutes per game (12.07).
- Allen is 3-7-0-1 in overtime games.
- The Americans are 7-9-4-1 when scoring the first goal.
- Allen opponents are outshooting the Americans 655-427 in the second period.
- The Americans are 10-1-2-0 when leading after two periods.
- Harrison Blaisdell scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
- Spencer Asuchak is tied for fourth in the league with seven power play goals.
- Kyle Crnkovic is tied for seventh overall with 30 assists.
- The Americans are 1-10-2 at home when trailing after two periods.
- The Americans are winless in their last seven road games.
- Spencer Asuchak has seven goals in his last seven games.
This Week's Schedule:
Tuesday, February 11th
Practice: 10:30 AM
Wednesday, February 12th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM
Kansas City: 11:15 AM
Kansas City at Allen, 7:10 PM CST
Thursday, February 13th
Practice: 10:00 AM
Worcester: 12:00 PM
Friday, February 14th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM
Worcester: 11:15 AM
Worcester at Allen, 7:10 PM CST
Saturday, February 15th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM
Worcester: 11:15 AM
Worcester at Allen, 7:10 PM CST
Sunday, February 16th
Worcester at Allen, 2:10 PM CST
GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.
