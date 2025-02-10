Americans Weekly

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-24-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped both games last weekend against Wichita. The Thunder outscored the Americans 16-4 over the two games. The Americans play four home games this week starting on Wednesday night when the top team in the Mountain Division the Kansas City Mavericks visit Allen. The Worcester Railers are in for three games this weekend.

Last Week's Record: 0-2

Overall record: 13-24-7-1

Last Week's Results:

Friday, February 7th Wichita 7 at Allen 2, Final

Saturday, February 8th Wichita 9 at Allen 2, Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Wednesday, February 12th, 2025

Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, February 14th, 2025

Opponent: Worcester Railers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 15th, 2025

Opponent: Worcester Railers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, February 16th, 2025

Opponent: Worcester Railers

Time: 2:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (18) Spencer Asuchak

Assists - (30) Kyle Crnkovic

Points - (44) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (14) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Overtime Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (61) Colin Jacobs

Plus/Minus - (+1) Cole Fraser

Shots on Goal - (117) Mark Duarte

Points per game (1.00) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.918) Luke Richardson

Goals against average (2.93) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (7) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- The Americans are riding a three-game losing streak

- Allen has been outscored 21-4 over their last three games.

- The Americans are last in the league with 34 points (0.378)

- Anson Thornton is second in the league with 785 saves.

- Allen is averaging just over 12 penalty minutes per game (12.07).

- Allen is 3-7-0-1 in overtime games.

- The Americans are 7-9-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

- Allen opponents are outshooting the Americans 655-427 in the second period.

- The Americans are 10-1-2-0 when leading after two periods.

- Harrison Blaisdell scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

- Spencer Asuchak is tied for fourth in the league with seven power play goals.

- Kyle Crnkovic is tied for seventh overall with 30 assists.

- The Americans are 1-10-2 at home when trailing after two periods.

- The Americans are winless in their last seven road games.

- Spencer Asuchak has seven goals in his last seven games.

This Week's Schedule:

Tuesday, February 11th

Practice: 10:30 AM

Wednesday, February 12th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM

Kansas City: 11:15 AM

Kansas City at Allen, 7:10 PM CST

Thursday, February 13th

Practice: 10:00 AM

Worcester: 12:00 PM

Friday, February 14th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM

Worcester: 11:15 AM

Worcester at Allen, 7:10 PM CST

Saturday, February 15th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM

Worcester: 11:15 AM

Worcester at Allen, 7:10 PM CST

Sunday, February 16th

Worcester at Allen, 2:10 PM CST

