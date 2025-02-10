Ross Armour to Pursue Opportunity Overseas

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - Ghost Pirates forward Ross Armour has notified the team that he will pursue an opportunity overseas.

Armour, 27, has registered 16 goals and 16 assists in 36 games this year. The Rossland, BC, native turned pro with the Ghost Pirates at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. In 95 ECHL games with Savannah over the last two-plus seasons, Armour has recorded 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.