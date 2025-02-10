Ross Armour to Pursue Opportunity Overseas
February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Ghost Pirates forward Ross Armour has notified the team that he will pursue an opportunity overseas.
Armour, 27, has registered 16 goals and 16 assists in 36 games this year. The Rossland, BC, native turned pro with the Ghost Pirates at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. In 95 ECHL games with Savannah over the last two-plus seasons, Armour has recorded 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists).
