Hughes, Davies Assigned to Savannah
February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has been assigned forwards Riley Hughes and Josh Davies from the Charlotte Checkers.
Hughes, 24, has appeared in 22 games with Charlotte this season, notching two goals and five assists. In 16 previous appearances with Savannah, Hughes scored 12 goals and added seven assists. Hughes' last game with the Ghost Pirates was November 29.
Davies, 20, has suited up for 18 contests with the Checkers in 2024-25. He has posted five points (four goals, one assist) in eight games with Savannah this year.
