ECHL Transactions - February 10

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 10, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims)

Maine:

Tyson Gilmour, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Mitchell Smith, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F traded to Maine

delete Mitchell Smith, D traded to Rapid City

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Justin Portillo, F signed contract

add Marko Sikic, F activated from reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Kobryn, F traded to Worcester

delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis 2/9

Greenville:

add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve

delete Casey Dornbach, F suspended by Greenville

delete Arvid Caderoth, F suspended by Greenville

Idaho:

add Romain Rodzinski, D suspension lifted

delete Romain Rodzinski, D traded to South Carolina

Jacksonville:

add Christopher Brwon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Carter Allen, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Tyson Gilmour, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

delete Freddy Peters, G released emergency backup goalie

delete Brady Pouteau, D suspended by Rapid City

Savannah:

add Riley Hughes, F assigned by Charlotte

add Josh Davies, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida

delete Ross Armour, F suspended by SAV 2/9

delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

delete Mack Guzda, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Hershey

delete Alexander Suzdalev, F recalled by Hershey

delete Ryan Hofer, F recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson 2/9

delete Justin Sand, G released as emergency backup goalie 2/9

Tulsa:

delete Roman Kinal, D recalled by San Diego 2/9

