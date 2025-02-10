ECHL Transactions - February 10
February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 10, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims)
Maine:
Tyson Gilmour, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
add Jackson Stewart, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Mitchell Smith, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jackson Stewart, F traded to Maine
delete Mitchell Smith, D traded to Rapid City
delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Justin Portillo, F signed contract
add Marko Sikic, F activated from reserve
delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Tyler Kobryn, F traded to Worcester
delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis 2/9
Greenville:
add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve
delete Casey Dornbach, F suspended by Greenville
delete Arvid Caderoth, F suspended by Greenville
Idaho:
add Romain Rodzinski, D suspension lifted
delete Romain Rodzinski, D traded to South Carolina
Jacksonville:
add Christopher Brwon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Carter Allen, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Tyson Gilmour, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
delete Freddy Peters, G released emergency backup goalie
delete Brady Pouteau, D suspended by Rapid City
Savannah:
add Riley Hughes, F assigned by Charlotte
add Josh Davies, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida
delete Ross Armour, F suspended by SAV 2/9
delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
delete Mack Guzda, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Hershey
delete Alexander Suzdalev, F recalled by Hershey
delete Ryan Hofer, F recalled by Hershey
Tahoe:
add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson 2/9
delete Justin Sand, G released as emergency backup goalie 2/9
Tulsa:
delete Roman Kinal, D recalled by San Diego 2/9
