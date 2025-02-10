K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes 5-Game Set over Iowa, Set for Pink Ice this Week
February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
K-Wings win four of six, and look to keep pushing the win total during homestand.
OVERALL RECORD: 17-24-1-1
LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (17-24-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week with two at Wings Event Center.
First, the K-Wings welcome Bloomington for Pink Ice, presented by Bronson, on Friday. Then, Kalamazoo hosts Fort Wayne on Saturday for Springfield Night (Simpsons) before heading to Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (1-4, 2-0).
First, Kalamazoo battled hard but lost, 4-1, in a gritty game, within one goal at the 59-minute mark, against Iowa Friday at Wings Event Center. Ben Berard (13) scored the game's opening goal, but the Heartlanders responded just over two minutes later to tie the game. After Iowa scored a 5-on-3 goal in the second period to take the lead, the K-Wings mounted several scoring chances to tie the game but couldn't score the equalizer. Iowa added two empty-net goals in the final minute to seal the victory.
Then, the K-Wings bounced back to beat Iowa, 2-0, at home Saturday. Ty Young (7-6-0-1) earned his first pro shutout in the win, making 30 saves in a dominant performance. Both defenses shined throughout the contest, with Kalamazoo finally breaking the scoreless tie with less than two minutes left in the second period on a goal by Jay Keranen (4). Zach Okabe (11) tacked on a hard-fought empty-net goal with 17 seconds left to ice the win.
UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL
Kalamazoo plays two games at Wings Event Center this week.
Pink Ice is this Friday versus Bloomington at 7 p.m. at Wings Event Center for the 24th annual game on the pink surface! All fans will receive a K-Wings 'Fearless Fighter' T-Shirt, and it will be a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs!
Woo-hoo! The K-Wings are excited to welcome you to Springfield Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. The night is primed to be packed with laughs as we celebrate the generational hit TV show, 'The Simpsons.' So, bring your cowabunga and the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings Donut Keychain (mmm donuts), and we promise we won't make you eat our shorts.
The Wizards, Wands and Wings ticket package is back this year! Join us, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, as the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders, and get 4 tickets, 4 lightning bolt necklaces and 1 free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.
RESULTS
Friday, Feb. 7 - Iowa at Kalamazoo (4-1, L) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score
The Kalamazoo Wings (16-24-1-1) battled to the final minute in a one-goal game with the Iowa Heartlanders (25-14-4-3) Friday at Wings Event Center, ultimately falling 4-1. Ben Berard (13) started the scoring at the 15:34 mark of the first period. He gathered a loose puck in the left circle after Iowa's goalkeeper tried to clear it away and flung it off a Heartlander defender into the open net. Iowa punched back with a goal at the 17:21 mark. The Heartlanders took the lead with a power-play goal at the 5:43 mark of the second, skating 5-on-3. Kalamazoo had numerous scoring chances, but Heartlanders netminder William Rousseau (12-2-3-1) was stellar in preserving the lead. Iowa added two empty-net goals in the final minute to seal the victory. Jonathan Lemieux (9-14-1-0) put up a third straight stellar performance, making 27 saves on 29 shots faced in defeat.
Saturday, Feb. 1 - Iowa at Kalamazoo (2-0, W) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score
The Kalamazoo Wings (17-24-1-1) bang, batter and bruise the Iowa Heartlanders (25-15-4-3) to victory Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-0. Ty Young (7-6-0-1) was untouchable in net, earning his first professional shutout with 30 saves in the victory. After a scoreless first period, Jay Keranen (4) scored the game's opening goal at the 18:24 mark of the second. Keranen charged down the right circle off of a feed from Josh Bloom (5) and fired a wrister top-shelf for the goal. Zach Okabe (14) earned the secondary assist on the game-winning goal. Okabe (11) added on an empty-net goal with just 17 seconds remaining for the exclamation mark. Quinn Preston (21) and Bloom (6) set up Okabe's wrister from the right hash over a diving Iowa defender.
ON THE MOVE
No roster moves to report
FAST FACTS
Defenseman Jay Keranen scored his first professional game-winning goal Saturday
Rookie goaltender Ty Young earned his first professional shutout Saturday, stopping all 30 shots faced
Rookie forward Josh Bloom earned his second multi-point game of the season Saturday (0g-2a)
Rookie forward Zach Okabe notched his fifth multi-point game of the season Saturday (1g-1a)
TEAM TRENDS
13-4-0-0 when scoring at least three goals
11-3-1-0 when scoring first
16-7-1-1 when allowing three goals or less
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 29 - Quinn Preston
GOALS: 13 - Ben Berard
ASSISTS: 21 - Quinn Preston
PLUS/MINUS: +16 - Collin Saccoman
PIMS: 41 - Collin Saccoman
PP GOALS: 4 - Zach Okabe
PP ASSISTS: 4 - Ben Berard, Quinn Preston
SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Bloom
GW GOALS : 3 - Ben Berard, Ted Nichol
SHOTS : 92 - Zach Berzolla
WINS: 9 - Jonathan Lemieux
GAA: 2.44 - Ty Young
SAVE %: .926 - Ty Young
* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)
** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/5 (0%)
This Season - 14/122 (11.5%) | No. 29 (ECHL)
PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 5/6 (83.3%)
This Season - 103/133 (76.7%) | No. 26 (ECHL)
